iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $190,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,642,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.