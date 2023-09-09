iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $106,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $183.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

