Jeffrey B. Straubel Sells 69,309 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $485,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE QS opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.