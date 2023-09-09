Jeffrey B. Straubel Sells 69,309 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $485,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE QS opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on QuantumScape
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.