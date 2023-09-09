John Kent Walker Sells 42,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Read More
