JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.