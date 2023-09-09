JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130,474 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.7% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

