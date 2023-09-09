Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.5 %

KSS stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.