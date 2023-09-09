Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.32

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.32 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.13). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.38 ($0.13), with a volume of 652,966 shares trading hands.

Landore Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -518.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landore Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Featherby bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($25,574.64). Company insiders own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

