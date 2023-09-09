Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $820.96

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.96 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 613.38 ($7.75). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 618.50 ($7.81), with a volume of 139,564 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.52) to GBX 1,040 ($13.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £401.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,013.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 647.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) dividend. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 11,803.28%.

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.33), for a total value of £102,055.90 ($128,891.01). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 867 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £5,384.07 ($6,799.79). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £102,055.90 ($128,891.01). 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

