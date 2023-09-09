Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

