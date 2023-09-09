Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,618 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,855,000 after buying an additional 969,157 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 100,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.8% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 76,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

