Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $280.33

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.33 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 242.68 ($3.06). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 246,746 shares traded.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,169.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Laurence Mulliez purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £476 ($601.16). In other news, insider Pete Raby bought 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £5,731 ($7,237.94). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £476 ($601.16). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,700. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

