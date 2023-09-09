Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $280.33

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.33 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 242.68 ($3.06). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 246,746 shares traded.
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,169.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.