Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,180,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 298,424 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 4.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $40,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Mplx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mplx by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,148,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after acquiring an additional 212,812 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Mplx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 81,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $35.85.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

