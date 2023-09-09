NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 284.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

