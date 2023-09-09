NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

