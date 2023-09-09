NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Viawealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock worth $140,336,278. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

