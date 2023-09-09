Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

