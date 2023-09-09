Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Phreesia stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Phreesia has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,227,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130,622 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,479 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

