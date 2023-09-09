Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.68% from the company’s previous close.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Trading Down 7.1 %

PHR opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.