Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.87

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.87 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 66.90 ($0.84). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 67.30 ($0.85), with a volume of 175,888 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.54 million, a P/E ratio of -395.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,352.94%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

