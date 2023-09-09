Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,996 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 5.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $48,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,842,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,434,000 after acquiring an additional 175,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PAA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

