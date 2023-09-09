PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Fred Studer Sells 22,002 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $501,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,838.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PowerSchool Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

