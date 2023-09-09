QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Cut by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC cut its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho accounts for about 8.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

