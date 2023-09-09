Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Boosted by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:O opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.