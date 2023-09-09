Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Roku Stock Down 0.2 %

ROKU stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

