Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $89.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 263.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after buying an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

