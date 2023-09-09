Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,120,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,724,025.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $668,240.00.
- On Monday, August 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00.
XPEL Stock Down 1.0 %
XPEL stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Trading of XPEL
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 172.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,545,000 after acquiring an additional 311,957 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
