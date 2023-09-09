Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

