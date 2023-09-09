Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.05.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $259.24 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.84 and a 200 day moving average of $240.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

