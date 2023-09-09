Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $328.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $328.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

