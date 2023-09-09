Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 14,775 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

