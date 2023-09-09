Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

