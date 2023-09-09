Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $184.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.