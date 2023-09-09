Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,223,000 after buying an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after buying an additional 964,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,283,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 989,997 shares of company stock worth $78,133,345. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

