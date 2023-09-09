Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.3% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

