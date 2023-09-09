Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.