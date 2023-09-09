Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $110 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $109,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 718,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after acquiring an additional 620,985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

