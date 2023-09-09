Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $26.66 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

