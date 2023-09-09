Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

ZTS opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day moving average of $174.61. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.