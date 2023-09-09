Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $68.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $68,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

