Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,224,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $167.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02. The stock has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.