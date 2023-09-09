Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $96.65 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,392,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $96,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

