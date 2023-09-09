Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,104 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 776,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 608,056 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after purchasing an additional 509,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.