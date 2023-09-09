Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

