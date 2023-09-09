Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 125,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $234.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.71 and a 200 day moving average of $233.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

