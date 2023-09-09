Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,592 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

