Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,115.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,273,000 after buying an additional 1,001,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.8% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 217,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,819,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.04. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $294.60. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

