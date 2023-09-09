Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 37,129 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,129 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

