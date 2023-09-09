Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,955 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $245.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.