Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $174.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

